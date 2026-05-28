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Home / Lifestyle / Divas with a desi twist

Divas with a desi twist

International Bollywood celebs who made Indian ethnic fashion their signature style

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 06:25 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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Katrina Kaif
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Born and raised across different parts of the world, these global beauties entered Bollywood carrying completely different cultural influences and fashion sensibilities. But over the years, as India became home to their careers and personal journeys, they adapted to Indian traditions with surprising ease and authenticity. What started as occasional ethnic appearances slowly became a natural extension of their identity, with sarees, lehengas, anarkalis, and festive silhouettes becoming an effortless part of their wardrobes. Interestingly, many of their ethnic looks now double up as inspiration for audiences looking for outfit ideas during weddings, festive occasions, and important family events.
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Let’s have a look at these international Bollywood divas who have beautifully embraced Indian ethnic fashion over the years.

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Katrina Kaif

From becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars with films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Tiger Zinda Hai to giving iconic dance numbers like Sheila Ki Jawani, Katrina Kaif has become a huge part of Indian pop culture. Along with her film journey, her fashion evolution has also stood out. From wearing short kurtis during her early Bollywood days to now carrying sarees and lehengas, Katrina has adapted to Indian dressing styles effortlessly and continues to inspire fashion lovers with her ethnic looks.

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Jacqueline Fernandez

After winning audiences with films like Kick and popular songs like Jumme Ki Raat, Jacqueline Fernandez made her place as one of the most loved international personalities in Bollywood. Over the years, she has also become known for her Indian ethnic fashion. From experimenting with different saree drapes to wearing vibrant lehengas and anarkalis, she brings a modern touch to traditional outfits while still keeping their elegance intact.

Nargis Fakhri

After making a striking Bollywood debut with Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri quickly became known for her glamorous presence and effortless charm. Beyond films, her fashion choices have continuously drawn attention. Her styling stands out because she blends traditional outfits with her own bold fashion sense. Nargis often opts for statement sarees, experimental drapes, metallic blouses, jacket lehengas, and contemporary ethnic silhouettes that reflect her strong personal style. Even while embracing Indian wear, she adds a global fashion-forward touch that makes her look stand out.

Lauren Gottlieb

Lauren Gottlieb first connected with Indian audiences through her powerful dancing skills and memorable performance in ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. Over the years, however, her bond with India has grown far beyond cinema and dance. From embracing Indian traditions in her personal life to effortlessly carrying ethnic outfits during celebrations and public appearances, Lauren’s style evolution feels genuine and organic. Recently, her elegant red kurta look during her greh pravesh celebrations won admiration online, reflecting how naturally Indian culture and ethnic fashion have become a part of her journey. Apart from traditional looks, Lauren is also known for experimenting with Indo-western styles during award shows and event appearances. Whether it is pairing structured silhouettes with Indian embroidery or adding contemporary elements to classic ethnic outfits, she brings a modern global touch to Indian fashion while still keeping its essence intact.

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson became popular in Indian cinema with films like Ekk Deewana Tha, I and 2.0, building a strong fanbase across industries. Along with her screen presence, Amy has also embraced Indian ethnic fashion over the years. From traditional bridal wear she has carried beautifully in films to detailed sarees at events and weddings, Amy has effortlessly pulled off Indian styles while keeping her fashion choices classy and modern. Her ethnic wardrobe has often served as inspiration for classy, festive, and wedding looks, especially for those who prefer elegant, minimalist styling. She is often seen in soft-toned sarees, embroidered lehengas, classic anarkalis, and minimal festive ensembles that perfectly match her sophisticated style.

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