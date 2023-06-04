Divine intervention: ZEE5 announces its latest pilgrimage docu-series, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam

ZEE5 recently announced its latest series, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam. Produced by Anvic Entertainment LLP and Raw Entertainment LLP, the series is directed by Pradeep Maddali. It stars Priya Mani, Sanjay Suri, Samir Soni, Ashlesha Thakur and Subbaraju, among others. Created by BVS Ravi, the docu-drama series will start streaming on June 9.

Spanning across 10 episodes, the series follows the personal journey of an atheist writer and a dysfunctional family as they embark on a pilgrimage to visit all the 18 Maha Shakthi Peeths.

Throughout their journey, they encounter divine interventions in nature that help them resolve their battles. This makes for the central theme of the story. Director Pradeep Maddali says, “It is about how devotion and divinity are always interesting and yet debatable. It states that God doesn’t reside only in temples but makes you realise that God is within us.”