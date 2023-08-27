Divya Agarwal gets candid about her character in Tatlu Baaz

ANI

Divya Agarwal is currently busy with the shoot of her web show Tatlu Baaz. The actor spoke about playing a simple girl on screen and said that somewhere she relates to her character in the series.

Divya said, “Disha is a simple and sweet girl, who has fallen in love with Tatlu Baaz. In Disha, you can see a little bit of Divya Agarwal.” She further shared how much she is fond of doing an OTT show, “I always wanted to work in the OTT space. There is some thrill about OTT, which I enjoy a lot.

The series was recently shot in some real locations in Varanasi, Lucknow and Mumbai. It is directed by Vibhu Kashyap.

Divya is also known for working in a number of reality series. She was the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and was the winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. Ragini MMS: Returns 2, a horror web series, served as her acting debut. She also worked in web shows such as Cartel and Abhay.