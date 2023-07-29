Divya Agarwal performs Griha Pravesh pooja at her new house

Divya Agarwal purchased a house in 2022 after winning the reality show Big Boss OTT, and she has finally shifted to her new place. Earlier, Divya’s fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar shared a video with the caption, “It takes a lot to buy your own house in a city like Mumbai. Proud of you, Divya Agarwal.”
In recent images, Divya can be seen performing pooja as she is all smiles in the presence of her loved ones.
She says, “Planting our roots in Mumbai’s heart, I am excited to turn this house into a home with my soulmate. I couldn’t be more grateful for everything this life has to offer. I strive to make my dad proud with everything I do.”
On the work front, Divya was last seen in a music video. She will soon be seen hosting a reality show.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
12-year-old girl raped in MP; 2 men arrested
The temple trust where they worked has sacked the two