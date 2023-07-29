Divya Agarwal performs Griha Pravesh pooja at her new house

Divya Agarwal purchased a house in 2022 after winning the reality show Big Boss OTT, and she has finally shifted to her new place. Earlier, Divya’s fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar shared a video with the caption, “It takes a lot to buy your own house in a city like Mumbai. Proud of you, Divya Agarwal.”

In recent images, Divya can be seen performing pooja as she is all smiles in the presence of her loved ones.

She says, “Planting our roots in Mumbai’s heart, I am excited to turn this house into a home with my soulmate. I couldn’t be more grateful for everything this life has to offer. I strive to make my dad proud with everything I do.”

On the work front, Divya was last seen in a music video. She will soon be seen hosting a reality show.

