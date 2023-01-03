Divya Agarwal talks about her weight loss journey

Divya Agarwal talked about health recently. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote in stories, “30th September - realised that I was demotivated and gained a lot of weight. But, I wasn’t hard on myself at all...I lost all the weight with patience and consistency. Remember it’s all in your head. Never punish yourself for it. Listen to your body and it will swing with you.”
Divya discussed gaining weight in the month of September 2022. She talked about how challenging it had been for her to lose weight. While many people think that in order to lose weight, it is necessary to adhere to a strict diet and work out every day, Divya advised being consistent, having patience, and having faith in yourself.
