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Home / Lifestyle / Divya Dutta - Choices She Makes

Divya Dutta - Choices She Makes

I tried to bring layers to my characters, and that’s something people loved

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PTI
Updated At : 05:45 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Divya Dutta during the Critics' Choice Awards, in Mumbai, late Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_25_2026_000027A)
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With a career that has spanned three decades and many critically-lauded performances, Divya Dutta says she is ‘very stubborn’ about her choices and loves breaking moulds the industry tries to put her in, something that has kept her growing as an actor. Dutta, who has impressed with performances in movies such as Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Badlapur, Manto, Special 26 and Heroine, believes that staying relevant means constantly venturing into unchartered space.

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“I’m very stubborn and one should be if you want to be a very happy actress. See, it’s your choices — what do you want in life? I want to grow as an actress. I want to keep growing. It’s been 30 years and I think I’ll be here all my life. And I cannot be here until I keep rediscovering myself. Until I feel, ‘Oh, something new.’

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“And that can only happen if you convey this message to whosoever it may concern that you do not want to do what they want you to do. You want to do what you want to do. So for that, there are a lot of no’s, which isn’t easy. And yes, you require loads of patience for it. It’s not easy to say no. But I think lots of no’s make a great yes,” Dutta said in an interview.

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The National Film Award-winning actor said it wasn’t easy to navigate an industry that never quite knew what to do with her but she is glad that she stayed the course and carved out a space for herself.

“I’ve always been lauded and loved by people for the choices I’ve made... It’s the industry, which I don’t know, strangely, is stuck with ‘where do I put her in the image?’ But I’m like don’t do it. If the audience isn’t putting me in an image, so why are you doing that? So I love breaking those shackles.

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“What happened throughout in my career, be it Delhi 6, Veer Zara, Stanley Ka Dabba and Badlapur, I tried to bring layers to my characters, and that’s something people really loved,” she added.

The actor now stars in Chiraiya, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar. In the show, Dutta plays Kamlesh, a contented traditional daughter-in-law whose world is upended when her younger sister-in-law reveals she has been subjected to marital rape.

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