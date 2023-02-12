Divya opens up on love

Divya Agarwal recently made headlines for her engagement with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. As Valentine’s Day is around the corner, the actress talks about her plans for the day. She says, “Well, we don’t have any plans as such, and I strongly believe love in any form can be celebrated every day.”

Sharing her thoughts on how love differs from what is often portrayed in the movies, she explains, “Love is not what Bollywood movies portray. It’s about understanding, uplifting each other, and always being there for each other in the highs and lows, which is the key to a healthy and long-lasting relationship. It is not just about being there during the happy times, but also being there for each other during the tough times, which often reveal the true strength of a relationship.”