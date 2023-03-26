Divyanka Tripathi criticised for hailing earthquake experience in Chandigarh as 'exciting'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi’s recent video on experiencing earthquake in Chandigarh has invited a lot of backlash from netizens. A few days back, tremors were felt in North Indian areas. The actress and her husband were in Chandigarh to attend her sister-in-law Riya’s wedding. Divyanka posted a video of people gathering outside their houses when the tremors were felt.

In the video Divyanka said, “Okay, this is very exciting because I’m experiencing my life’s first earthquake, and you won’t feel it like this… Gali mohalla sab neeche aa gaya hai. This is exciting, just for now, jab tak ke zyada nahi hota.” Users have commented how ignorant and insensitive her post was!