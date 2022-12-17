Diwakar Kumar, who was recently seen in Vadh, talks about his journey so far

Did you always want to be an actor?

I am from Bihar. During Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhat Puja, I used to act in plays. After my 10th, I moved to Delhi and started doing professional theatre. During that point of time, I realised that I wanted to pursue acting all my life. My father was also associated with theatre.

Did you take any training in acting?

My experience in theatre is my training, as I have done more than 500 plays and many street plays, which actually taught me the nuances of acting. From realistic theatre to folklore, I have done a lot, so never thought of going to any acting school.

What has been your struggle as a newcomer in the industry?

Struggle is real, especially someone like me who comes from a lower middle-class family in Bihar. I lost my father when I was only five years old. My mother has been the pillar of support all these years. Sadly, I lost her last year. Struggle is there in any job, but if you love what you do then you kind of live with it.

Any particular film or actor’s work that inspired you during your initial days?

The late Irrfan Khan, whom I consider my idol. I always wanted to share the screen with him. In one of his interviews, I heard his process of approaching a character, which I found amazing. All his films, from Namesake to Paan Singh Tomar, are great examples of his skills.

How do you keep yourself updated as an actor?

I do physical exercises, voice modulations and read a lot — philosophy and psychology books to understand a character better. I also love to observe people, right from an auto-driver to a vegetable vendor.

How have you dealt with rejection while auditioning?

I believe rejection is part of the industry. I feel bad several times because of certain parameters. But I try to take something from my auditions, so I do better next time.

If not an actor, what would you have chosen as your career and why?

There was a time when I dreamt of becoming a cricketer. I used to practice for eight-nine hours in my school, but as I belong to a small place never got that exposure. I still don’t miss watching a single cricket match on TV.

The most valuable feedback you have got for Vadh?

During the premiere, director Sanjay Mishra praised me. Also, when I came out in the interval, an old couple was praising me.

What next as an actor?

I am going to shoot for a web series.

What’s your greatest takeaway from 2022?

Always stay in the present.

What’s there in your wish-list now?

I desperately want to work with directors like Zoya Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Basu and with actor Amitabh Bachchan.