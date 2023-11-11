Diwali dhamaka!: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and others ooze glam at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party

ANI

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, among others, attended a Diwali party hosted by Sara Ali Khan on Thursday. After attending a store launch event in New York City, Ananya Panday arrived with Orhan Awatramani (Orry) at Sara’s residence.

Ananya Panday

She looked gorgeous in a shimmery blouse teamed with sharara pants and a matching shrug. Just after she arrived, her rumoured boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, also reached the venue. He was dressed in a maroon kurta and black pyjama.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Several clips and images from the bash circulated online in which Ananya and Aditya were seen holding each other’s hands.

The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya’s 25th birthday. Apart from Ananya and Aditya, filmmaker Karan Johar attended the party in his colourful printed kurta pyjama.

#Diwali #New York