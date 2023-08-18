DJ Rahill Mehta talks about his new single Baby Down….and more

Can you tell us about the inspiration behind your new single?

I wanted to create a peppy song that can be danced to, as well as played at nightclubs. That’s how the idea of Baby Down was formed.

How does dancing influence your music creation process, especially in this latest release?

In my live shows, I try to incorporate a lot of emotion in my music. I want the audience to feel and experience emotions during my shows and not just have ‘a night out’. I want to leave them with a smile and a beautiful memory. While I’ve achieved that with my live shows.

Could you share some insights into the production and creative decisions that went into crafting this track?

I had the basic reference for the Baby Down beat right from the beginning. It was something that made me want to move every time I heard it and that’s how I knew that I had got it right. Post that it was the writing process with Harjaspreet which I thoroughly enjoyed since I had a lot of inputs in the way I wanted the vocal melodies to be.

How would you describe the musical fusion in your song?

I wanted to bring back the old Punjabi vocal melodies and that’s something we really worked on.

How do you envision the audience reacting to Baby Down in a live setting?

I’m honestly yet to perform it live and I don’t know how emotional it’s going to make me when I see a crowd grooving to it. I can’t wait to perform Baby Down all over the world starting from August!