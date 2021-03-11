BTS announces launch of their new album

BTS has released their new anthology album Proof. Proof comes 11 months after their latest single CD Butter. The three-CD album introduces three new tracks, one in each CD—Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), Run BTS and For Youth. The album comprises 48 tracks in total, from the greatest hit songs, and solo/sub-unit tracks selected by each member, unreleased tracks to special tracks. Members of BTS expressed their thoughts and excitement. RM said, “I feel thrilled every time we release new music.”