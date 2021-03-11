BTS announces launch of their new album

BTS has released their new anthology album Proof. Proof comes 11 months after their latest single CD Butter. The three-CD album introduces three new tracks, one in each CD—Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), Run BTS and For Youth. The album comprises 48 tracks in total, from the greatest hit songs, and solo/sub-unit tracks selected by each member, unreleased tracks to special tracks. Members of BTS expressed their thoughts and excitement. RM said, “I feel thrilled every time we release new music.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...