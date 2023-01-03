'Do you want my son to commit suicide': Sheezan Khan's mother speaks out

TV actor Sheezan Khan’s mother and his sisters — actresses Shafaq and Falaq Naaz — held a press conference in Mumbai in which they rubbished the allegations of ‘love jihad’ or that Tunisha was forced to wear the hijab.

The family asserted that Tunihsa’s mother ignored the state of her daughter’s mental health. If she had paid some attention to it, Tunisha would have been alive today, the family alleged.

“Tunisha was like my sister,” Falak clarified. “All this talk about the hijab, dargah are baseless. Following a religion is our own personal choice. People are saying we forced her to wear a hijab, but the picture is from one of her Ali Baba: Dastan-e-Kabul shoots.” She added that Tunisha was in her costume and no one forced her to wear a hijab.

Sheezan’s mother referred to the claim by Tunisha’s mother that Falaq had taken her daughter to a dargah. “You give us proof,” she countered.

She also opened up on Vanita Sharma’s accusation that Sheezan had slapped Tunisha. “If your child is being tortured on sets like this, will you just sit and talk on the phone? She used to talk to me over the phone, then why didn’t she tell me or take any action? She could have come to my place and we would have slapped Sheezan. Was she waiting for her daughter to take this extreme step?”

Sheezan’s mother also added that for her, Tunisha was like a 10-year-old child and she shared an incident when she was running high fever, her mother called her to take care of her daughter. Sheezan’s sister took care of Tunisha and Vanita Sharma texted saying that no one ever cared for her like them.

The distraught mother added, “One more thing, Vanita has lost her only child and her lawyer was busy taking the power of attorney. You have lost a child. Your mission should only be to find out why your child took this step. The truth should come out. How can a mother do this?

“Tunisha was like a younger daughter to me. She’s gone and I too want justice for her. But now, Vanita is after my son. What do you want, Vanita ji? Your daughter has committed suicide. Do you want my son to commit suicide too? You are torturing him.” Sheezan’s sister also claimed that Tunisha’s mental health was ignored and if it was given proper attention, she might have been alive. Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra even denied that his client had any “mysterious girlfriend”.—IANS