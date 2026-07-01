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Home / Lifestyle / Doctor's Day Special: From Anand to Human, the reel doctors who made us laugh, cry and believe in compassion

Doctor's Day Special: From Anand to Human, the reel doctors who made us laugh, cry and believe in compassion

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:36 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi. The film demystified therapy for mainstream Indian audiences, making mental health discussions more accessible at a time when they remained largely stigmatised.
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For generations, Indian cinema has celebrated heroes who conquered villains, chased justice and saved the day through extraordinary feats. Yet, some of the medium's most enduring heroes have never thrown a punch or brandished a weapon. They have instead carried stethoscopes and confronted life's toughest battles with compassion, conviction and quiet resilience.

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The portrayal of doctors on Indian screens has evolved dramatically over the decades. Once depicted as near-perfect healers guided solely by idealism, today's medical protagonists are far more layered. This Doctor's Day, we revisit reel doctors who proved that heroism isn't always loud, it often lies in the simple act of choosing to care.

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Healing beyond medicine

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Few doctors in Indian cinema have left a deeper emotional imprint than Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Anand (1971). Played with remarkable restraint by Amitabh Bachchan, the physician is not defined by medical miracles but by his humanity. His friendship with a terminally ill Anand (Rajesh Khanna) teaches him — and generations of viewers — that a doctor's role extends beyond curing illness. Sometimes, the greatest gift is helping a patient live with dignity.

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A hero against the system

Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1990) exposed the frustrations of scientific innovation in a flawed system. Inspired by the experiences of physician-scientist Dr Subhash Mukhopadhyay, the film follows Dr Dipankar Roy, portrayed with understated brilliance by Pankaj Kapur. His ground-breaking research is met not with recognition but with bureaucracy, professional jealousy and institutional apathy. It remains one of Indian cinema's most heart-breaking portrayals of medical professionals.

Healing the mind 

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In Dear Zindagi (2016), Shah Rukh Khan stepped away from the conventional image of the all-knowing doctor to portray Dr Jehangir Khan, an empathetic mental health profession who helps a young cinematographer confront her emotional distress. Rather than offering quick fixes or dramatic breakthroughs, Dr Jehangir encourages self-reflection, vulnerability and acceptance through patient conversations and gentle humour. His approach demystified therapy for mainstream Indian audiences, making mental health discussions more accessible at a time when they remained largely stigmatised.

Challenging bias with compassion

Modern medical dramas increasingly question social attitudes alongside medical practice. Doctor G (2022) does exactly that through Dr Uday Gupta, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, a medical resident specialising in gynaecology. Initially uncomfortable in a field traditionally associated with women, Uday is forced to confront his own biases before learning that empathy matters far more than gender. Helping shape this transformation is Dr Nandini, portrayed by brilliantly Shefali Shah.

Where trust becomes the best prescription

Far removed from the high-tech hospitals of metropolitan India, Dr Prabhat's journey in Gram Chikitsalay (2025) unfolds in a rural setting where healthcare extends well beyond clinical expertise. Played by Amol Parashar, the young doctor discovers that winning the confidence of villagers is often as important as writing prescriptions. Limited infrastructure, deeply rooted traditions and scarce resources test his resolve every day. His story shines a light on the realities faced by countless doctors serving rural India, where patience and community engagement are as vital as medical knowledge.

When ethics meet ambition

Not every memorable doctor on screen is a conventional hero. Shefali Shah's Dr Gauri Nath in Human (2022) is among the most morally complex medical characters in recent Indian storytelling. A celebrated neurosurgeon whose ambition blurs ethical boundaries, she becomes central to a gripping exploration of pharmaceutical trials, corporate influence and the abuse of medical power. Rather than presenting doctors as infallible figures, Human asks difficult questions about accountability, privilege and the consequences of unchecked ambition, making Dr Gauri Nath one of the genre's most compelling antiheroes.

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