Docuseries 'The Journey of India' explores the country's pioneering industries

India is home to a third of the world’s billionaires. It has the third largest number of tech unicorns on the planet, and a plethora of undisputed leaders of the digital payment revolution makes India the world’s go-to IT destination. The fifth episode The Land of Innovators of Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Journey of India puts the spotlight on the pioneering industries, credited for their groundbreaking ideas and resilience. It will be streaming from November 7 onwards on Discovery+ and Discovery’s network of channels.

Commenting on the booming start-up culture in India, Deepinder Goyal, Zomato founder, says, “The Government of India has been vocal about start-ups being the future of the country. Many young Indians are aspiring for much more while attempting to add value to the lives of people around them. I personally believe more than adapting to change, I have always attempted to drive change. Zomato has been a culmination of these efforts and, through its journey, has been able to add value to the lives of millions, if not more.”