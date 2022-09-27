 Does the Chhello Show controversy spoils the film's chances at the Oscars; we find out : The Tribune India

Mona

India’s official entry to the Oscars hasn’t ever been a smooth ride. Right as SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files were seen as the strong contenders for Best Foreign Language Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India’s (FFI) decision to send Chhello Show/The Last Film Show took everyone by surprise.

While ‘not the best option’ has regularly been the refrain, whether it’s Paheli over Swades, or Tamil film Jeans over Satya, Nalin Pan’s Gujarati coming-of-age drama has earned objections on issues more than one.

Not the ‘last’ word

Members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have raised three objections over Chhello Show’s selection by the Film Federation of India (FFI). First, it’s primarily produced by foreign studios; second, most of the crew too is from foreign countries. It’s only recently some Indian companies made a deal for this film for its release in India. And the third, that it premiered in June 2021 but is an entry for year 2022. Another issue doing the rounds is that the film is copy of 1988 Italian film Cinema Paradiso. To address this, Nalin took to Twitter to post, “Copy? Homage? Inspiration? Original? Find out yourself on 14.10.2022 in cinemas near you. Power to the people, let them decide.”

In 2017, much loved Newton battled the similar charges – it being a copy of an Iranian film, Secret Ballot.

Poor choices?

In 2005, Paheli’s entry over Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black was considered a weaker choice; as was 2012’s Anurag Basu’s Barfi! chosen over Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Paan Singh Tomar. Similarly Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s visual spectacle Devdas (2002) chosen over Mani Ratnam’s Tamil musical Kannathil Muthamittal, and Tamil film Jeans (1998) over Satya met with opposition.

Newton

Lately, regional films have made a go, while Malayalam Jallikattu (2020) and Tamil Koozhangal/Pebbles (2021) largely got the support from viewers and filmmakers, the 2013 Gujarati film, The Good Road, over Irrfan Khan-starrer The Lunchbox earned film lovers’ ire.

Also, India’s official selection has battled the tag of glamourising the ‘poor’ image of the country, be it the 2020’s official selection Gully Boy; or last two entries Chhello Show and Koozhangal/ Pebbles.

Eklavya — The Royal Guard

Gully Boy also came under the scanner for copying Hollywood flick 8 Mile. The Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer also battled nepotism charges for being chosen over Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15.

Devdas

The legal tangle

In 2007, entry of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Eklavya: The Royal Guard was challenged by director Bhavna Talwar in Bombay High Court as her film Dharm was passed over. She alleged FFI’s selection committee of bias due to closeness to Chopra. But she later dropped it because the submission deadline had already passed.

Failed attempt

We can have opinions here in India but it doesn’t matter to the Oscar committee. This time around, with RRR in the race, which has generated a huge buzz in the West, it would have been a much better bet. The committee needs to understand that the submission is not the ultimate aim. Sending Chhello is an already failed attempt.

Ranjan Chandel, director

It’s demoralising

Once a film is selected we should support it. A lot of work and energy goes into making a film, especially an independent film. Controversy in India would not affect the chances of the film with the Academy. However, it can be demoralising for those associated with the selected film.

Madhureeta Anand, director

Universal appeal

I have seen Chhello Show. It is a semi-autobiographical film when Indian cinema was undergoing massive transition from celluloid to digital. It is a great choice as it has universal appeal. The film has travelled the world and won many awards in leading film festivals. I strongly feel that we stand a very good chance at Oscars this time.

Ashwini Chaudhary, film director

Sync with Oscar sensibilities

The Oscar committee is objective and isn’t likely to get swayed by such a controversy. In India, we make commercial films largely, that probably doesn’t cut the ice with Oscar sensibilities. That probably is the factor for India’s dry run so far.

Komal Nahta, film trade analyst

Gujarati connect?

My very first thought on the announcement was Chhello’s Gujarati connection. I may be biased. Also, what worries me is that it’s not an original idea. Oscars isn’t fair either. White supremacy still pervades. Secondly, the Oscar jury’s idea of films is very western. But considering Oscars is also about business, seeing India’s big business potential, we might win this year. Rajeev Kumar, film director

#kashmir

