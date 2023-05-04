Doja Cat blasted after seen vaping at Met Gala 2023 despite ban on smoking

Singer Doja Cat broke an important rule at the Met Gala while attending the event.
She was caught vaping on the red carpet at Vogue’s prestigious ball despite Anna Wintour’s strict rule against smoking.
In a video, which has gone viral, Doja Cat was seen with a vape in her mouth and exhaling a cloud of smoke in the background of the Vogue livestream.
Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was soon slammed by Internet users for refusing to adhere to the Met Gala rule. “Can she like take something serious for once? What happened to having class?” someone wrote on Twitter. —IANS
