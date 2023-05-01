Dolly Parton, among the artistes set to perform live at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions have announced the line-up of country music superstars set to perform live at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Country Music’s Party of the Year will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Cole Swindel, Cody Johnson and Miranda Lambert, to name a few.
Hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the ACM Awards will be free to stream live for audiences across 240 countries on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Thursday, May 11.
