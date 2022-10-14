Telly star and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht shone in a golden plunge-back mermaid hem-gown at an awards function recently. The actress turned heads as she walked the red carpet in her truly elegant avatar.

Donal chose nude yet sharp make-up, with chain earrings and minimal accessories.

Earlier, Donal made headlines with her debut at Cannes Film Festival. The actress is currently busy dubbing for her upcoming web series Zakhm. She has been winning hearts on social media with her fashion choices. From TV to web to films, the actress is working towards widening her horizon as an artiste.