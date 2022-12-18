Bobby Deol wraps up shoot of Shlok - The Desi SherlockDone & dusted

The year 2022 has been eventful for Bobby Deol as he gave one of his finest performances with Aashram Season 2. The actor had announced his next film Shlok - The Desi Sherlock, directed by Kunal Kohli. He has now announced the wrap-up up of film’s shoot which will also mark the debut of Ananya Birla in Bollywood.

The actor wrote, “And it’s a wrap for #Shlok. Had a wonderful time working with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with.” Apart from Shlok, Bobby will soon be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Aashram Season 3 and Penthouse. —TMS