Donning the turban

Shoaib Ibrahim is currently seen playing the lead role in the show Ajooni. For the upcoming track, Shoaib has completely changed his persona and would be seen as a turbaned Sikh. Shoaib’s character, Rajveer, and Ajooni (Ayushi Khurana) have faced every challenge thrown at the Bagga family together. For the next big threat, Rajveer will have to conceal his identity; hence the new look.
A source shared, “Shoaib is seen in a completely different look in the show.
The supporting actors
on the show will also be
seen in completely different avatars.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll to be held on May 10
Counting of votes will take place on May 13
Lok Sabha revokes disqualification of NCP member Mohammad Faizal
Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala Hig...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...