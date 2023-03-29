Donning the turban

Shoaib Ibrahim is currently seen playing the lead role in the show Ajooni. For the upcoming track, Shoaib has completely changed his persona and would be seen as a turbaned Sikh. Shoaib’s character, Rajveer, and Ajooni (Ayushi Khurana) have faced every challenge thrown at the Bagga family together. For the next big threat, Rajveer will have to conceal his identity; hence the new look.

A source shared, “Shoaib is seen in a completely different look in the show.

The supporting actors

on the show will also be

seen in completely different avatars.”