Don't take emotional weight of any character back home, says Abhishek Banerjee

IANS

We all have seen Abhishek Banerjee acing dark and twisted characters on screen, and with investigative thriller Aakhri Sach he pushes the envelope further. It is a spine-chilling story where he esssays the role of Bhuvan. Abhishek says: “I’m an actor, I believe in essaying multiple personalities and my previous dark role was widely accepted, so it’s a conscious decision to do more of that in varied scripts.”

“I chose Aakhri Sach because I love crime dramas, it is one of my favourite genres. This is just the beginning of dark parts and there are more lined up. I’m almost devilishly excited,” he shared. About dealing with the emotional weightage of the role, he said: “I don’t take the emotional weight of any character back home.”

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, Aakhri Sach is inspired by true events. The series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths. Other cast members include Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach will stream from August 25 on Disney+ Hotstar.