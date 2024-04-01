Doting sister

Singer and actor Selena Gomez had a fun night out with her younger sister Grace. She shared a series of adorable pictures with her in which they can be seen making silly poses with chopsticks.

Gomez wore a black top in the photos and sat next to Grace, 10, who sported a pink shirt that showed a peek of the cartoon character Tweety Bird. The young girl also appeared to have a black and pink plaster cast on her right arm.

“Sissy date night,” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the post. Grace grinned and held a set of chopsticks near her head in the first snap, while Gomez imitated eating a mouthful of food next to her. In the second shot, they pose with their spoons, and in the last photo, they shared a kiss at the table while holding their utensils.

Gomez became a big sister when her mother, Mandy Teefey, welcomed Grace in California in June 2013. The siblings have a 20-year age gap. The Who Says singer frequently accompanies her sister to industry events, like as the 2023 Golden Globes, and highlights their strong relationship on Instagram.

Grace coloured her hair purple in July 2023 to commemorate Gomez’s best friend Taylor Swift’s release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and the singer made a hilarious Instagram post on the difficulty of having famous friends. — ANI