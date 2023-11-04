Down the memory lane: Rohitashv Gour visits his acting school after 20 years

IANS

Rohitashv Gour visited his acting school in Delhi after two decades, rekindling a profound sense of nostalgia and reconnection with his roots. About the same, Rohitashv shared, “After finishing my studies in Himachal Pradeh, I moved to Delhi to pursue a career in acting. Fortunately, I gained admission to National School of Drama. It was my first time living away from home, and it was tough. Adapting to the new city and honing my acting skills took several years. Looking back now, I’m filled with gratitude. My time at acting school and subsequent performances were instrumental in shaping my career. I always wanted to go back and relive those memories, especially after moving to Mumbai, but it never happened despite my visits to Delhi. Recently, I finally got the chance,” he said.

The actor added, “While in Delhi to attend Luv Kush Ramlila as Manmohan Tiwari, the next day, being a former student of this prestigious institute, I returned to my school after a two-decade absence. As soon as I stepped through the gates, tears welled up in my eyes. The nostalgia was overwhelming. I spent much time catching up with my teachers and other staff members. Their praise for my work on my show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was heartwarming.