Dr Ajayita, Ayurveda expert, shares tips on how to protect the skin while playing Holi
Before you step out of your home, oil yourself from head to toe. Use Badam Rogan or any other almond oil. It acts as a barrier, saving your skin. Almond oil keeps penetrating deep and keeps hydrating the skin...
Advertisement
- Before you step out of your home, oil yourself from head to toe. Use Badam Rogan or any other almond oil. It acts as a barrier, saving your skin. Almond oil keeps penetrating deep and keeps hydrating the skin as well as hair. So, no matter how long you are out in the sun, you are protected.
- Drink two cups of coconut water before you head out. It gives full hydration to your internal organs and also works as a cleanser. So even if you binge-eat or drink, you wouldn’t land up with an infection.
- Right before stepping out, sit down calmly and do breathing exercises for 10-12 minutes. It makes lungs expand and you wouldn’t end up coughing or sneezing!
- Carry your own organic colours and offer them when playing with friends. You can take dry beetroot powder for red colour, hibiscus powder for pink; for green go for neem powder or henna, while for yellow, the best option is turmeric powder. All these are available in the market. They provide nourishment to your skin. They work way better than any colours available in the market that have mica, which is very harmful for the skin.
- Also put two-three almond drops in your nostril and ears. It will act as insulation and make you less prone to allergies.
- And carry ICalm oil from my brand, Ayamveda, in your pocket! It’s an instant decongestant. Inhale it and it will clear the nasal passage.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement