Drama in her sleeves

Deepika Padukone is at it again! On Wednesday, the actress made her yet another red carpet appearance at Cannes as she attended the premiere of the film Elvis. Deepika wore a dramatic gown and made heads turn. She exuded Game of Thrones vibes in the Louis Vuitton gown. Deepika shared photos of herself on Instagram rocking the black and golden gown with massive sleeves.

The actress wore minimal jewellery. Her makeup was on point. Ranveer Singh, who never misses a chance to shower his wife with compliments, called her a ‘Queen’.