Standing ovation for David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future at Cannes

In David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, characters can feel no pain. Unfortunately, the same wasn’t true for the dozens of attendees at the Cannes premiere of the horror-drama that walked out midway through the film, unable to stomach just exactly what was happening on screen. The movie also earned a seven-minute standing ovation, suggesting that it could be the most polarising title to debut at this year’s Cannes.

The film reunites Cronenberg with Viggo Mortensen alongside Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. It also finds Cronenberg back in his science-fiction/horror mode for the first time since 1999’s Existenz.

“I’m very touched by your response,” Cronenberg said after the ovation. “I hope you’re not kidding, I hope you mean it.” In a separate press screening for the film, critics largely stayed put for the duration of the film, with only five people leaving the theater. Though Crimes of the Future released a smattering of applause upon its ending, it wasn’t exactly enthusiastic. — IANS