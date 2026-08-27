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Home / Lifestyle / Drape it for Rakhi: 9 designer and handloom looks to make your festive wardrobe stand out

Drape it for Rakhi: 9 designer and handloom looks to make your festive wardrobe stand out

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Mona
Updated At : 05:08 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Rakhi is the perfect excuse to dress up, and this year, there is plenty of inspiration beyond the usual festive staples. From traditional gharara sets to hand-painted skirts and elegant sarees, we have rounded up designer and handloom picks that bring a fresh spin to traditional dressing.

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Whether you prefer a statement-making silhouette or the timeless appeal of a classic handloom, these looks offer plenty of ways to make your Rakhi wardrobe feel festive, polished and distinctly your own.

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  1. Make a statement in rich electric blue silk with this striking set from Shanti Banaras. Fine zari detailing adds depth and a subtle sheen, while the kurta's woven borders lend the look a refined finish. Paired with coordinated silk bottoms and a complementing dupatta, the ensemble strikes a balance between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary colour. Style it with delicate gold jewellery for Rakhi celebrations.
  1. For those who prefer an understated festive look, Anavila's Solana Sun Saree offers an elegant option. The principal print of the season features loose, hand-painted florals inspired by the movement of tossed foliage, rendered in refreshing pink hues across signature handwoven linen. Lightweight and effortless, it is the kind of saree that can take you from an intimate family celebration to a festive lunch with ease.

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  1. Bring a little colour and craft to your Rakhi wardrobe with Archana Jaju's Summer Meadow Skirt set. The ensemble features hand-painted Kalamkari motifs inspired by Tuscan poppies, coastal bougainvillea and countryside wildflowers, complemented by intricate hand embroidery and delicate embellishments. Natural dyes create a warm palette of beige, deep fuchsia and red, while lightweight handwoven silk provides the canvas. The result is a celebratory look that feels romantic without being overly traditional.

  1. Arpita Mehta's coral hand-embroidered Star Kurta set brings a playful dose of sparkle to festive dressing. The sleeveless kurta and churidar feature mirror and cutdana embroidery, paired with a hand-embroidered Bandhani dupatta finished with tassel detailing.

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  1. For a softer take on festive glamour, opt for Arpita Mehta's Vintage Rose Butti Print short kurta and gharara set. The ensemble combines the vintage-inspired rose butti print with dull-gold mirror, cutdana and multi-thread embroidery. A printed georgette slim dupatta with tassel detailing completes the look, making it a fuss-free yet festive option for Rakhi gatherings.

  1. Pastels get a festive update with Shanti Banaras' Lavender Mist Flare. The sharara set features a tailored kurta paired with dramatically flared sharara pants, creating an elegant silhouette without compromising on comfort. The soft lavender hue works beautifully with both traditional and contemporary accessories. Pair it with traditional jewellery for a classic Rakhi look, or keep the styling modern with statement earrings and minimal accessories.

  1. A bright yellow Maheshwari cotton-silk saree is a cheerful addition to any festive wardrobe. The handloom weave balances understated elegance with a touch of traditional grandeur, while the silver zari adds just enough shimmer.

Its lightweight construction makes it particularly suited to long festive days. For Rakhi, style it with temple jewellery and a classic bun, or give it a contemporary edge with statement earrings and a sleeveless blouse.

  1. Red remains one of the most enduring colours in Indian festive dressing, and this Maheshwari cotton-silk saree makes a case for keeping the classic alive. Featuring delicate Resham detailing, the handcrafted weave combines richness with an easy, lightweight feel. Perfect for festive rituals, family gatherings and celebrations, the saree can be styled with heirloom jewellery for a timeless look or paired with a contemporary blouse for a more modern interpretation.

  1. The classic red-and-white combination gets a handloom interpretation in this Maheshwari cotton-silk saree. The colour pairing brings together celebration and tradition, while the lightweight weave makes the saree comfortable enough for long festive days. For Rakhi, style it with traditional gold jewellery, a bold red bindi and classic bangles for a look rooted in Indian heritage.

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