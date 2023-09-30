Dream come true

Harleen Kaur

Nothing can stop you if you have a will to achieve your dreams. Manoj Sharma, who started his career as cameraperson in the Punjabi entertainment industry, believes in it.

Manoj, who has now directed a couple of music videos, wanted to become an actor, but his height (Manoj stands at four feet four inches) got in the way. He says, “My height was a hurdle, but I didn’t let it come in the way of my dreams.”

So, he picked up the camera instead. “Once I visited the sets of a movie and the camera fascinated me. The team members taught me how to operate it. From there, my journey as a cameraperson started.”

In his 22-year-long career, both as a cameraperson and music video director, Manoj has worked with many artistes, including Garry Sandhu and Diljit Dosanjh.