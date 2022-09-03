Dream come true!: Kapil Sharma and Deepika Padukone to star in Mega Blockbuster

Kapil Sharma’s fondness for Deepika Padukone is no secret. The actor-comedian has always expressed his love for her ‘Deepu’ (as Kapil calls Deepika). And now, Kapil’s dream of sharing screen with his dream girl is finally coming true!

Kapil is teaming up with Deepika for a project, titled Mega Blockbuster. Both Kapil as well as Deepika took to their Instagram handles and dropped the first- look posters of the project.

Deepika shared the poster with caption “Surprise…” The actress also revealed that the trailer of Mega Blockbuster will be out on September 4. It’s still not clear that this project is a film or a commercial.”

