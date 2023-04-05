Actor Sanjeev Jotangia wants to be successful like Big B, Kishore Kumar, Rafael Nadal

Actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who plays the role of Radheshyam Yadav in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, said that he aspires to be known globally and is inspired by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, veteran singer Kishore Kumar, and Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal.

Talking about his dreams and aspirations, he says, “My aspiration is to be globally known as one of the best actors of our great nation for which I’ve been trying relentlessly. I am inspired by Kishore da, Bachchan saab and Rafael Nadal. God willing, I’ll fulfill this aspiration one day. I keep keep myself abreast with regional and world cinema. I also watch good theatre and have interactive sessions with actors and colleagues.”—IANS