Drew Barrymore announces Season 4 of her talk show amid strikes

The Drew Barrymore Show will reportedly return to TV screens sooner than planned due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, despite the WGA’s threat to picket the show’s studios on Monday and Tuesday.

Drew Barrymore revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that her daytime chat show will begin its fourth season shortly, in compliance with the conditions of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes.

However, a Writers Guild official said that Drew is a struck show, and union members are planning to picket outside of Barrymore’s studios in New York City on Monday and Tuesday.

According to reports, Drew plans to premiere its fourth season on September 18. Drew is a signatory to WGA and that the show will be produced without literary material, similar to ABC’s The View.

Barrymore began her Instagram post by referring to her decision to walk away from hosting the MTV Film and TV Awards in May, in solidarity with the writers who had just gone on strike. It had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television, she wrote in the post and caption. “It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers.”

According to a report, the next season will introduce a new face, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who will join the show’s team of lifestyle specialists, which also includes news co-anchor Ross Mathews, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes, and sustainable living expert Danny Seo.

The show will also introduce a new segment, Take Care Everywhere, with The Menopause Bootcamp founder Dr Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, as well as bring back previous segments such as Drew-Gooders, Design by Drew, and Cookbook Club.

