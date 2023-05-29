Drishyam 2, Alia, Hrithik get top awards; Kamal gets lifetime honour at IIFA 2023

ANI

After sweeping the technical awards at IIFA 2023, Gangubai Kathiawadi continued its winning run on Saturday night, with Alia Bhatt getting Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female).

The film’s producer, Jayantilal Gada, received the award on Alia’s behalf, as the actor’s maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is reportedly not well.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 got the Best Film trophy and the honour for Best Director went to R. Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Hrithik Roshan, meanwhile, bagged the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his turbo-charged performance in Vikram Vedha. Hrithik said in his acceptance speech: “I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here ... it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash the madness inside me ... Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness.”

Celebrated actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan received a standing ovation when he was honoured for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. Accepting the trophy, Kamal said: “I grew up in cinema ... I came here when I was three and half. ... You have been kind enough to allow me to survive till this stage. I’m very thankful and humbled.” Kamal started as a child artiste in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma.

Senior actor Anil Kapoor also received an award — for Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) for his part in JugJugg Jeeyo.

Fantasy drama Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva and Gangubai Kathiawadi were the big winners. The awards that went to Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva included the ones for Best Playback Singer (Shreya Ghoshal, female, and Arijit Singh, male) and for Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Mouni Roy. Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, won the Best Debut (Male) award for Qala and shared it with Santanu Maheshwari, who starred in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Khushali Kumar won Best Debut (Female) for Dhoka Around the Corner.

The IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi.—IANS

List of winners at IIFA 2023

1. Best Picture - Drishyam 2

2. Best Director - R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

3. Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) - Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha

4. Best Performance in a Leading (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi

5. Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) - Anil Kapoor, JugJugg Jiyo

6. Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) - Mouni Roy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

7. Best Debut (Male) - Babil Khan, Qala and Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi

8. Best Debut (Female) - Khushalii Kumar, Dhokha: Round D Corner

9. Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh, Kesariya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

10. Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal, Rasiya, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

11. Oustanding Achievement in Indian Cinema - Kamal Haasan

12. Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema - Manish Malhotra