Drishyam set for South Korean remake

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam franchise is transcending boundaries as it is set to be adapted for the South Korean audiences with the official Korean remake. Drishyam is an Indian franchise that has delivered success in every Indian language be it Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu or Hindi.
The announcement happened on Sunday at India Pavilion at the ongoing edition of Cannes Film Festival.
Indian production company, Panorama Studios, and Anthology Studios, founded by former Warner Bros. local Korean production head, Jay Choi, Parasite actor Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon have partnered for the Korean remake.
