DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle / Driven by instinct

Driven by instinct

Anubha Arora, who last appeared in Amazon’s Power of Paanch, will now be seen in a new project, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, which is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15. She shared, “I’ve always taken up...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 10:51 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Anubha Arora, who last appeared in Amazon’s Power of Paanch, will now be seen in a new project, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, which is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.

She shared, “I’ve always taken up projects as per my instinct and taken into account that my character has a significant impact on the story. That would give me an opportunity to act more and see myself more on the screen, as that gives me true joy. Also, some projects, you know from the beginning, are going to be very interesting to work on.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper