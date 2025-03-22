Driven by instinct

Anubha Arora, who last appeared in Amazon’s Power of Paanch, will now be seen in a new project, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, which is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.

She shared, “I’ve always taken up projects as per my instinct and taken into account that my character has a significant impact on the story. That would give me an opportunity to act more and see myself more on the screen, as that gives me true joy. Also, some projects, you know from the beginning, are going to be very interesting to work on.”