Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl' cancelled by Netflix

In a move to cut costs, streaming giant Netflix has cancelled the development of Pearl, an animated series created by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The show, which was announced last year, is one of several projects being dropped.

Last month, Netflix revealed a sharp fall in subscribers and warned millions more are set to quit the service. Archewell Productions, the company formed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced last year that Meghan would be an executive producer of Pearl.

The series was planned to centre on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by influential women from history. Netflix did, however, confirm that it will continue to work on a number of projects with Archewell Productions, including a documentary series called Heart of Invictus. The series will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans, an event founded by Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, in The Hague in 2022.

Netflix also decided not to move forward with two animated children’s series Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses. Netflix’ total number of subscribers had dropped by 200,000 in the first three months of this year and it was being expected two million more users were likely to quit the service in till July. — IANS