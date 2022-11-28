Dua for Akanksha

Akanksha Puri’s new music video Dua Karo tells a heartbreaking story of love and separation. What makes if even more special is Akanksha Puri’s never-seen-before appearance.

The diva shared an exclusive BTS picture. Talking about the song, Akanksha said, “I am so excited for Dua Karo as it’s an amazing song. I had an amazing experience while I was shooting for this. The song is all about that one dua which about that one person. I am overwhelmed with the kind of response the song is getting.”