Dua Lipa looks back at the time when she had her eureka moment

IANS

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, who recently released her album Radical Optimism, recently talked about her eureka moment. The singer shared that it was a song called Illusion, where she felt that lyrically she got the radical optimism.

Dua, in an interview, said that she felt very strong in the moment when she was writing that song. The singer said, “I felt in a stronger power of position, because I was like maybe before, I would have fallen for something like this and now I can dance with the illusion, and it’s something for me too, you know? I think musically also, when Kevin and Danny came together and it was the live drums and the synths and the big music breakdown, in my head the big dance moment, when all those came together it was just a feeling.”