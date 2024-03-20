 Dua Lipa looks back at the time when she had her eureka moment : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • Dua Lipa looks back at the time when she had her eureka moment

Dua Lipa looks back at the time when she had her eureka moment

Dua Lipa looks back at the time when she had her eureka moment


IANS

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, who recently released her album Radical Optimism, recently talked about her eureka moment. The singer shared that it was a song called Illusion, where she felt that lyrically she got the radical optimism.

Dua, in an interview, said that she felt very strong in the moment when she was writing that song. The singer said, “I felt in a stronger power of position, because I was like maybe before, I would have fallen for something like this and now I can dance with the illusion, and it’s something for me too, you know? I think musically also, when Kevin and Danny came together and it was the live drums and the synths and the big music breakdown, in my head the big dance moment, when all those came together it was just a feeling.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

2
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

3
Punjab

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

4
Punjab

In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season

5
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

6
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

7
India

Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma

8
India

Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to petitions seeking stay on implementation of CAA

9
Trending

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar welcomes K Kavitha to 'Tihar Club’,  says 'my dear Kejriwal ji, you are next now’

10
World

Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Aseefa enters politics in Pakistan, files nomination papers for bye-polls on seat vacated by father Zardari

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs

Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs

Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources

Section 21-G of Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation ...

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father

The children were aged around 11 and 6 years

Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University after attack on foreign students for offering namaz inside hostel

Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University after attack on foreign students for offering namaz inside hostel

Nearly 30 students from the West African country study at th...


Cities

View All

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

After prolonged winter, wheat harvesting set to begin soon

Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Honking on roads, functions at public places adding to noise pollution in Amritsar

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula,says DEO

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Large-scale illegal mining in Ghaggar near Chatt Bir Zoo comes to light

Untreated sewage entering N-choe in Mohali area: Central Pollution Control Board

Row over funds: Can order release of Rs 3,000 crore for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on March 31, Supreme Court tells AAP Government

Row over funds: Can order release of Rs 3,000 crore for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on March 31, Supreme Court tells AAP Government

Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

AAP’s Sanjay Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Enforcement Directorate can show Satyendar Jain is prima facie guilty: Supreme Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Projects suffered as BJP MPs didn’t use MPLAD funds: Congress

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

Acting on plaint, EC orders transfer of Jalandhar DC

Panchal visits Sultanpur Lodhi

Youth administered oath to cast ballot

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Migrant labourer arrested for raping, killing four-year-old

Five of interstate gang of weapon suppliers nabbed

2017 custodial death of woman at Dugri police station: High Court transfers case to CBI; hope for justice regains, says victim’s fiance

Three drug peddlers get 12 years in prison

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village