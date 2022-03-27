Ranveer Singh to represent India’s entertainment industry at Dubai Expo

Ranveer Singh, who has become the face of the Indian entertainment industry with his generation-defining performances like 83, Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and other blockbusters, will represent the Indian media and entertainment industry at Dubai Expo. The actor will be felicitated by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur at the event which is scheduled for today. Ranveer will join Anurag Thakur and will be a part of several meetings, including an in-depth conversation about the media industry with the I&B minister. He will also attend a dinner hosted by the Consulate General of India in Dubai.
