Dulquer Salmaan, Jasleen Royal's romantic song, Heeriye, out

Jasleen Royal’s song Heeriye with actor Dulquer Salmaan has been unveiled. The groovy song, which features the unique blend of Jasleen’s soulful composition and vocals along with Arijit Singh’s charismatic voice, is a foot-tapping number. Sharing the song’s link, Jasleen took to Instagram and wrote, “We re-wrote our forever #Heeriye is all yours now.” Jasleen and Dulquer’s chemistry has garnered loads of likes and comments. Talking about the song, Jasleen earlier said, Heeriye is my passion project that I have curated from scratch.”

