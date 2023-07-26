Dulquer Salmaan, Jasleen Royal's romantic song, Heeriye, out

Jasleen Royal’s song Heeriye with actor Dulquer Salmaan has been unveiled. The groovy song, which features the unique blend of Jasleen’s soulful composition and vocals along with Arijit Singh’s charismatic voice, is a foot-tapping number. Sharing the song’s link, Jasleen took to Instagram and wrote, “We re-wrote our forever #Heeriye is all yours now.” Jasleen and Dulquer’s chemistry has garnered loads of likes and comments. Talking about the song, Jasleen earlier said, Heeriye is my passion project that I have curated from scratch.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress to move no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha on 'governance failures' in Manipur
Assam MP of Congress Gaurav Gogoi likely mover; PM had predi...
Punjab floods: 41 killed, over 1,600 people living in relief camps
The government and rescue agencies evacuated 27,286 people f...
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana
4 killed as truck hits car in Haryana's Bahadurgarh
They were returning to Meerut from Rajasthan
ED, CBI, IT only 3 strong parties in NDA, claims Uddhav Thackeray
Says if everyone is equal before law, then those who are cor...