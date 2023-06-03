Dwayne Johnson to return as Hobbs in new Fast and Furious film

ANI

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently featured in the Fast X end credit scene which increased fans’ excitement for the upcoming installment of the super-hit franchise.

On Thursday, the Jumanji actor dropped a video and confirmed the news that he is all set to return as Luke Hobbs in the upcoming untitled film of the Fast and Furious series.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the video and wrote, “Hobbs Is Back. Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away. In the next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman. The Hobbs movie will serve as a fresh, new chapter and set up for FASTX: Part II. Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & fans that we love. I’ve built my career on an “Audience First” mentality and that will always serve as my North Star. Congratulations to my Fast Family & Universal Studios on the global success of FAST X and as always, Hobbs & @SevenBucksProd are motivated to help take the Fast franchise to new and exciting places for fans worldwide. “Daddy’s gotta go to work”

Directed by Louis Leterrier Fast X the 10th film of the super-hit franchise was released on May 19 and received massive responses from the fans.

The film starred Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B in the lead roles.