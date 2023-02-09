‘Each new series is a new test,’ says director duo Raj and DK

Nonika Singh

THIRTY-FOUR millions views of the trailer with fans already hailing upcoming Amazon Prime series Farzi as a masterpiece. Nothing succeeds like success...However, for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the celebrated director duo (famous as Raj and DK), who created a storm with mega successful web series The Family Man and ready to unveil new thriller series Farzi, “Each new series is a new test.”

There is no winning formula... were it so, we would be making the series formulaic way. Raj Nidimoru Farzi is nothing like The Family Man, even the style of filmmaking, the way it has been shot, it has been a conscious effort, to make it different. Krishna DK

Besides, the idea is to be as different as possible as they echo in unison, “Whatever we did in The Family Man, we had no intentions of repeating anything. Farzi is a different world altogether. From the style of filmmaking to editing to characterisation nothing is similar.”

The Family Man

Of course, like The Family Man, the lead protagonist here is a middle class person. Why they choose to place their heroes amidst middle class background is explained simply yet logically with a hint of personal, “We are all middle class to start with. It’s a milieu we understand and relate to best. Besides, it’s a very interesting class of people who can be aspirational, greedy, good, bad and ugly.”

Though on the face of it, the plot of Farzi might hover around counterfeit currency, it’s as much about how farzi we as people can be. But is fake currency really a matter of concern especially after demonetisation? Interestingly, they had this ‘invalidating the currency’ as a plot point when they first conceived the idea of the series, much before demonetisation happened and had to think of a new peg once it became a reality. Sure they do acknowledge demonetisation in the series, only instead of dwelling upon this far reaching economic decision, DK reveals, “We move forward from there.”

Shahid Kapoor in Farzi

However, if you think fake currency is not a burning issue, they feel otherwise. “The damage counterfeiting can cause is immense.” Rather, with Farzi they let us into the world of specialised, faceless crime and angst of our middle class hero raging against the system. And guess what! The quintessential middle class guy of cinema of 70s Amol Palekar has a special cameo in the film that marks the digital debut of two big stars, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

Star power? They don’t consciously go looking for stars... only cast the right people for the right role even as Raj agrees, “Stars do widen the reach.” Indeed, Shahid, who they were in discussions with for a sports film, did express his desire to work in the series. DK lauds Shahid, “It’s a mark of a star and an actor ready to challenge himself. Rather more than a star you have to be a solid, self-assured actor to be able to do justice to the character for a long period and present not one facet but live that character 360 degree.”