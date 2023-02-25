Kamna Pathak's Indore trip was all about food

Kamna Pathak is currently essaying the role of Dabbang Dulhania Rajesh in &TV’s comedy show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. And, she is a big-time foodie. She loves to gorge on a variety of local delicacies wherever she travels.

On her latest trip to hometown Indore she visited the city’s most famous Chappan Dukan. Talking about her love for food, Kamna says, “I am from Indore, which is also called the Food City. Recently, I travelled to Ujjain to seek blessings at the Mahakal Jyotirlinga Temple during Mahashivratri. The moment I reached Indore, I could not resist visiting my favourite, Chappan Dukan.”

She adds, “The exciting part was that for the first time, I visited there as Rajesh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. I received a warm welcome from my fans and clicked a lot of photos with them. I was offered the chance to taste 56 food items by the shopkeeper.”