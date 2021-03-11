Tanishaa Mukerji plays her part in saving the planet

We observed World Earth Day on April 22 and actress Tanishaa Mukerji with her environmentalist NGO Stamp took the pain needed to salvage the only habitable planet.

Her work in planting trees, cleaning up beaches and using her influence in encouraging others as well is truly inspirational.

The actress says, “Preserving our planet is like breathing or any other important activity we do. It should be our first priority instead of a decorative social cause. I aim to keep working and motivating others to help save the blue planet through my NGO called Stamp. We organise activities and events surrounding global betterment and work towards making the planet greener by planting trees helping with increasing our green cover.”