Ed Sheeran wins copyright case

Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran won the copyright trial case, which alleged that he plagiarized the Marvin Gaye hit Let’s Get It On for his Thinking Out Loud song.

After just a few hours of discussion on Thursday, the jury issued a decision clearing him of copyright infringement, capping a case that lasted just under two weeks. Sheeran gave a statement to the media outside the courthouse in which he expressed his frustration at being charged with plagiarism and having the case go to trial.

Sheeran said, “I am obviously very happy with the outcome of the case, and it looks like I’m not going to have to retire from my day job after all.” Sheeran also informed that having to be in New York for the trial had prevented him from attending his grandmother’s funeral in Ireland.