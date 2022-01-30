Tasheen Shah gets candid about her role in Mere Sai

Tahseen Shah is seen portraying the role of a girl named Gayatri in Sony Entertainment Television’s Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi. The current track of the show focuses on the topic of child marriage. Elaborating on her role and her thoughts around the concept of child marriage, Tahseen Shah says, “I am very happy portraying the role of Gayatri who understands her priorities well and instead of marriage, strives to educate herself and build a bright future. I too believe that every girl child deserves the right to education, as she has the right to decide her future independently and turn dreams into reality.”

The actress adds, “I hope the viewers resonate with the issue of child marriage that is still prevalent in today’s day and age, and strive towards eradicating it.”