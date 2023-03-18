Eight years and 2000 episodes of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

It’s time for celebration for the team of TV’s cult comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, as it completes eight years and 2000 episodes. The show continues to entertain its audience and these two milestones are a testament to the show’s immense popularity.

Aasif Sheikh, who portrays the role of Vibhuti Mishra, says, “2000 episodes and eight long years is a big milestone for all of us. We are extremely proud and happy to see this amazing journey filled with learning, laughter, and joy. I am grateful to the producers and channel for allowing me to be a part of this show to entertain the audience as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. Kudos to the team for this milestone. I am lucky to be a part of such a stellar cast.”

Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi, says, “It is a special moment for all of us. The show has given me recognition, love, fame and memories to cherish forever. I feel extremely blessed and proud to be a part of the team. It is their sheer dedication to work that has helped us get these results. Kudos to our producers, the entire cast and crew, and our loyal audience.”