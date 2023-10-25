Eijaz Khan on his Hindi voiceover for Arjun Sarja in Leo

Eijaz Khan, currently seen in the hit film Jawan and web series City of Dreams, on Hotstar, has done the Hindi voiceover for South Indian superstar Arjun Sarja in the film Leo, which released this Friday. Thalapathy Vijay plays the lead in the film. Sharing his experience of dubbing for the film, Eijaz says, “I have done the Hindi voice-over for Arjun Sarja in Leo. I think the most amazing thing about dubbing is to choose the right actor to give a voiceover. The casting director generally looks for similarities in the face, in the physicality and the age group. So, I find the process very fascinating. You can go with more or less your natural tone. When I saw how Arjun Sarja looks in the film Leo, I thought it was very close to how I was looking. We are in the same age bracket as well, so I thought I could do justice to it and was very excited to give my voice to him.”

Eijaz adds, “While I was dubbing for Arjun, I kept in mind the fact that when you give voice-over for any scene, you have to understand the intensity and what the director is trying to convey. The choice of inflection has to be right. This is basically what I kept in mind. A lot of credit also goes to my amazing dubbing director Abul. He is my friend, philosopher and guiding light for dubbing. He is the only person I have dubbed with and it’s a lot of fun doing voiceovers with him. Arjun’s character in the film is from a Catholic background, so we tried to keep the Mumbai dialect a bit but we also kept in mind that people across the country should understand. The overall experience was really satisfactory.”