Eijaz Khan shares the importance of discipline and mental well-being

Eijaz Khan, who regards mental health as paramount, believes how you feel is how you look. The actor shares, “What I have realised in today’s time is that mental health is even more important than physical because anything and everything related to physicality is a manifestation of your mental health. Your injuries are a manifestation of your traumas. So, I’m giving my mental health 80 per cent more importance than my physical health. Earlier, it was the other way around.”
In the fast-paced life, erratic work schedules one’s health goes for a toss. However, Eijaz says that a little discipline can go a long way. “The thing that works for me is self-discipline and consistency. Even if it’s about putting in that 15 minutes of work, 15 minutes of meditation or 15 minutes of just going on to pull a bar, which is stuck in my bedroom door, and doing something like that or figuring out when to meditate in terms of namaz. Just cleaning up the clutter, which invariably helps to clean up your thoughts. All these things help a lot,” he says.
