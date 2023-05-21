Eijaz Khan’s did thorough preparation for his role of a cop

Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams is back for a third season. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. It stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh and Eijaz Khan, among others. The series will stream from May 26 onwards on Disney+Hotstar.

Eijaz Khan, who plays the role of a cop, Wasim Khan, highlights the significance of attention to detail in character portrayal. About preparation for his character, he says, “I met some police officers at Carter Road who trained me on how to salute properly, march well, what protocol is followed when you approach your senior, how you remove your cap, and how to hold your cap and put it back. Moreover, I studied a bit about encounter specialists and their body language.”